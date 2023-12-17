Left Menu

12 gold chains seized at Delhi airport, passenger arrested

Customs at Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital have arrested one person and seized 12 gold chains worth Rs 2.78 crore, officials said on Sunday.

Gold chains seized at Delhi airport. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Customs at Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital have arrested one person and seized 12 gold chains worth Rs 2.78 crore, officials said on Sunday. The passenger arrived at the IGI airport from Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

"On the basis of intelligence developed, Customs at IGI Airport have seized 12 gold chains weighing 4684 grammes valued at RS 2.78 Crore brought by one passenger who arrived from Tashkent. The passenger has been arrested under the Customs Act, 1962," the official statement from Customs read. Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

