As cold tightens grip over North India, cities across UP feel the chill

The icy chill over North India tightened its grip over Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, with Kanpur, Agra, and Lucknow experiencing bone-chilling cold.

ANI | Updated: 17-12-2023 19:59 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 19:59 IST
People in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur were seen sitting by the bonfire in a bid to keep themselves warm as the coldwave conditions persisted. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The icy chill over North India tightened its grip over Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, with Kanpur, Agra, and Lucknow experiencing bone-chilling cold. Amid a steadily plummeting mercury, Kanpur was shrouded by thick fog in the early hours of Sunday, with locals struggling to get out of their heavy blankets and comforters.

In Agra, locals said the cold has intensified over the past two to three days, disrupting their daily routines. Morning walkers said they were forced to hold off on their plans for a stroll in the early hours while bikers, too, said they were cagey about taking their two-wheelers out for a spin in the light traffic hours. The spate capital, Lucknow, also grappled with biting cold on Sunday, with the minimum temperature recorded at 10 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am.

Meanwhile, devotees in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir were thrilled following a fresh burst of snowfall near the Vaishno Devi Bhawan on Sunday. Earlier, amid the falling mercury, the state cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, got into a huddle for steps to tackle possible cold wave conditions in the state and ensure the safety and well-being of the homeless and vulnerable sections of the population.

The government announced the allocation of a sum of Rs 120 crore to the Relief Department for providing temporary accommodation, food, clothing and medical facilities to vulnerable people. Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) held a virtual media briefing, with Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra saying that the maximum and minimum temperatures in December are likely to remain above normal in most parts of the country.

"During December 2023, minimum temperatures are most likely to be above normal in most parts of the country. And maximum temperatures for December are likely to be above normal over most parts of the country except some areas of central and North India," the IMD chief said at the briefing. Between December 2023 and February 2024), above-normal minimum temperatures are likely in most parts of the country, the IMD chief said, adding that above-normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country except some areas over central and northwest India.

"The occurrence of cold waves over the north, northwest, central, east and northeast parts of the country during the upcoming winter season (December to February 2024) is likely to remain below normal," the national weather forecasting agency stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

