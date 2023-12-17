Left Menu

Chief Priest from Alampur Jogulamba Sameta Bala Brahmeswara Swamy temple showers blessings on Telangana CM

Chief Priest and a team of priests from the Alampur Jogulamba Sameta Bala Brahmeswara Swamy temple showered blessings on Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the CM's residence on Sunday.

Chief Priest and a team of priests from the Alampur Jogulamba Sameta Bala Brahmeswara Swamy temple showered blessings on Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the CM's residence on Sunday. On this occasion, priests presented a memento of the deity Jogulamba to the Chief Minister.

The priests submitted a memorandum to CM Revanth Reddy requesting him to take initiative for the development of the temple. Earlier in the day, Reddy met former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan at the latter's Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Sources revealed that Rajan shared his vast experiences in the field of economics with CM Reddy and the discussions centred majorly on the prevailing state of the economy in Telangana and the plans that need to be devised and implemented to take the state towards development and progress. After receiving a mass majority from the people of the state, Reventh Reddy took the oath on December 7 as the second chief minister after K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) in the youngest southern state.

Congress won an absolute majority in Telangana for the first time, winning 64 of 119 seats. Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which ruled Telangana for 10 years, won 38 seats. BJP won eight seats and AIMIM got seven. Revanth Reddy is MP from Malkajgiri in the state. Reddy was appointed as president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee in June 2021, replacing N Uttam Kumar Reddy. (ANI)

