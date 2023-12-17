Himachal CM Sukhu mourns loss of lives in Una fire

Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Sunday mourned the death of a woman and two children in a major fire that broke out in some huts at Kailua village near Bathu in Haroli Tehsil of Una district on Saturday night. Speaking on the incident, the Himachal CM said he was pained to learn that a woman and her two children were burnt alive in the fire while her husband sustained serious injuries.

Praying for peace to the departed souls, the chief minister conveyed his deep sympathies to the bereaved family members. "The incident of a woman and her two minor children being burnt alive in a fire in the slums in Bathu village under Haroli area of Una district on Saturday night is very sad. This is a disturbing incident in which a mother and her two children have tragically died and her husband has sustained serious burn injuries. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and best wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured person," CM Sukhu posted from his official X handle.

He also directed the district administration to provide all possible assistance to the grieving family. "Instructions have been given to the district administration to provide all possible help to the dependents of the affected family," CM Sukhu posted on X. (ANI)

