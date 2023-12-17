Left Menu

"Must take pride in our cultural heritage": Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi at 'Rabi Shoto Konthe' in Delhi

Lekhi, who was the chief guest at the 'Rabi Shoto Konthe' (100 voices chanting Rabindrasangeet), 'a rhythmic musical on Rabindrasangeet' organised in the national capital's CR Park, invoked the five solemn resolutions for the country, one of which is to take pride in its ancient cultural heritage.

ANI | Updated: 17-12-2023 21:36 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 21:35 IST
Meenakshi Lekhi attends Rabi Shoto Konthe in Delhi (Photo/X @M_Lekhi) . Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi on Sunday urged fellow citizens to take pride in the country's cultural heritage in the era of 'Amrit Kaal'. Lekhi, who was the chief guest at the 'Rabi Shoto Konthe' (100 voices chanting Rabindrasangeet), 'a rhythmic musical on Rabindrasangeet' organised in the national capital's CR Park, invoked the five solemn resolutions for the country, one of which is to take pride in its ancient cultural heritage.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the event, the Union Minister said, "After the completion of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' (the celebration of the 75th year of Indian independence), we have now entered the 'Amrit Kaal' (golden era). One of our five solemn resolutions is to take pride in our cultural heritage. I see a lot of people around me, who have gathered here at his musical event celebrating Rabindrasangeet. The strength of the five resolutions and the people will take the country in the coming years." "When India finally becomes a developed nation in 2047, our blood and sweat will also go into taking the country to its promised land," Lekhi added.

Hailing Rabindranath Tagore's golden and glorious contribution to the fields of literature and art, the Union Minister said the country's first Nobel Laureate remains a constant source of inspiration. "This year under the leadership of PM Modi, we paid tribute to Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore ji by getting Santiniketan inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Gurudev's significant contribution to literature & Indian art transcended cultures & languages, and continues to be constant source of inspiration. Also, led the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp' pledge on this occasion," the Union Minister posted from her official X handle. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

