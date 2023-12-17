"Under PM Modi's leadership, BJP will again form government in 2024": Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday asserted that Bharatiya Janata Party will again form the government in 2024 Lok Sabha elections under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Under the leadership of PM Modi, the BJP will again form government in 2024 (Lok Sabha elections)...Party workers are determined to fulfil PM Modi's Sankalp," Irani told reporters as she participated in the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' programme, organised in Delhi's Naveen Shahadra district.

The Lok Sabha polls are set to be held in 2024. The BJP recently won elections in three States in Hindi heartland, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, which are considered as a semi-final for the Lok Sabha polls.

Taking to 'X', Irani wrote, "Today, I participated in "Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Public Awareness Programme cum Karyakarta Sangam" in Naveen Shahdara district of North-East Delhi. State President @Virend_Sachdeva ji, local MP @ManojTiwariMP ji and @PandaJay ji were also present in this programme." In the recent polls which were conducted in Rajasthan, BJP registered victory on 115 seats while Congress came a distant second with 69 seats. The majority mark in the state is 100.

The BJP, which had been battling close to 20 years of incumbency in the state, won a resounding mandate, bagging 163 seats, while the Congress finished a distant second at 66 seats. Elections to the four states were held last month and the results were declared on December 3 and 4.

