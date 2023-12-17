Assam CM lays foundation stone for Bongshar Mini Stadium; felicitates meritorious students of Jalukbari LAC

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday ceremonially laid the foundation stone for the construction of a new mini-stadium at Bongshar in Kamrup district. Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma said an amount of Rs 12 crore has been earmarked for the mini stadium that would be built across 11 bighas of land.

Along with a 500-seating capacity pavilion, there shall be one football stadium and two volleyball courts, he added. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also felicitated students belonging to the Jalukbari Legislative Assembly Constituency who had secured first division in the last 10th and 12th standard board examinations.

Stating that arrangements have been made to install four light stands in the upcoming stadium, the Chief Minister also spoke about the possibility of installing flood lights if the need is felt later. Referring to the under-construction stadium at Suwalkuchi, Chief Minister Sarma said its construction activities are nearing completion. He added that construction activities for a massive stadium at Amingaon would begin soon.

Sarma further exuded confidence that the upcoming bridge over river Brahmaputra connecting Palashbari with Jalukbari would lend a new momentum to Jalukbari LAC's march towards progress and growth. CM Sarma also expressed happiness over the large number of students from Jalukbari LAC who secured a minimum of first division in the last high school leaving certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary board examinations.

The contrast between the figure this year and that of the year 2002 when Jalukbari LAC students were felicitated for the first time by him is a reflection of the progress the area has managed to achieve in the realm of education, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma added. The Chief Minister congratulated the parents of the meritorious students for the exceptional results displayed by their wards in the board examinations.

He appealed to the students who shall be enrolling into higher secondary courses to continue their educational journey with a sense of responsibility and dedication. He appealed to the students to explore the possibilities of pursuing higher education in newer subjects and streams in a departure from the conventional subjects. Stating that there are enough opportunities for all to have a bright career, he asked the students to remain optimistic in their outlook.

Today's event was also attended by the Chief Minister's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, Education Advisor to Government of Assam Noni Gopal Mahanta, along with a host of dignitaries. (ANI)

