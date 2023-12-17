Left Menu

President Droupadi Murmu will visit three states including West Bengal, Telangana and Rajasthan from December 18 to 23.

ANI | Updated: 17-12-2023 22:48 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 22:47 IST
President Murmu to visit West Bengal, Telangana, Rajasthan from Dec 18 to 23
President Droupadi Murmu (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu will visit three states including West Bengal, Telangana and Rajasthan from December 18 to 23. According to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement released on Sunday, President Droupadi Murmu will attend the 69th convocation of IIT Kharagpur in West Bengal on December 18 and will later arrive at Rashtrapati Nilayam in Telangana's Secunderabad.

On December 19, She will grace the centenary celebrations of Hyderabad Public School Society, the statement said. The President would visit Hyderabad as part of her annual southern sojourn.

The President will visit the handloom and spinning unit as well as theme pavilion, being organized by the Ministry of Textiles, at Pochampally, district Yadadri Bhuvnagiri, Telangana on December 20. She will also interact with weavers on the occasion. In the same evening, at Secunderabad, the President will grace the golden jubilee celebrations of MNR Educational Trust.

The President will inaugurate various projects at Rashtrapati Nilayam on December 21. On December 22, the President will host an At Home Reception at Rashtrapati Nilayam for the dignitaries of the State, leading citizens, academics, etc.

The President will witness the live firing exercise at Pokhran, Rajasthan on December 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

