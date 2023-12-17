Left Menu

MLAs to be be appointed to boards, corporation after meeting with top leader in Delhi: Karnataka DyCM Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday confirmed that the State leaders would visit Delhi to meet the top brass and finalise appointments to Boards and Corporations.

Karnataka Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar confirmed on Sunday that the state leaders would visit Delhi to meet the top brass and finalise appointments to boards and corporations. Speaking to reporters at the residence of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, he said, "We have not been summoned by the Delhi leaders. We are going to Delhi ourselves in order to get a seal of approval on the final list of appointments to boards and corporations that we had shared some time ago."

"AICC President has given us some directives regarding guarantee schemes, appointments to taluk and district level party office bearers. We will ask the MLAs to submit a proposal regarding formulation of taluk level committees in a month," he added. On being asked about pro-Kannada activist Narayana Gowda, DK Shivakumar said, "A case has been registered against him regarding his fight for nameplates in Kannada. He is a fighter and fighting for the cause of Kannada language is natural. There is an order to have nameplates in Kannada, but someone has filed a case against him. I have spoken to the police commissioner regarding this. I have told the Commissioner that our language is protected due to these fighters. They are only fighting for the language and not for any political gains."

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, along with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, are likely to head to the national capital to decide MLAs and MLCs for various boards and corporations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

