Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurates Him Mahotsav in Dilli Hatt

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the Him Mahotsav being organised in Dilli Haat by HimCraft, HPTDC and Art, Language and Culture department in New Delhi.

ANI | Updated: 17-12-2023 23:09 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 23:09 IST
Himachal CM attends Him Mahotsav in Dilli Hatt (Photo/X @SukhuSukhvinder). Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the Him Mahotsav being organised in Dilli Haat by HimCraft, HPTDC and Art, Language and Culture department in New Delhi. Chief Minister Sukhu said that the present state government is taking innovative initiatives to promote the Pahari culture of Himachal Pradesh and its uniqueness at various national and international platforms.

Efforts had been made to design the Himachali caps in new designs and were showcased during his recent visit to Dubai. He said that the government was making efforts to export the Himachali caps, which were being appreciated by investors in Dubai. Sukhu further asserted that Him Mahotsav would provide an effective platform for artisans and weavers of the state to sell their products and take big orders in the national capital besides expanding their business activities which would go a long way in strengthening their economic condition.

He added that as many as 60 stalls had been showcased in the Him Mahatosav and cultural programmes would be presented by the Himachali folk artists which would be an added attraction to the tourists. Sukhu further emphasized that that the natural beauty of Himachal Pradesh attracts all and weather in winter was very good as compared to plains.

He welcomed the tourists to enjoy winter especially the last weekend of the year in the state and added that winter carnival will be an added attraction for them. Speaking on the occasion, Industries Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan said that Him Mahotsav is an attempt to celebrate the art, culture and cuisine of Himachal Pradesh. He said that Himcraft had organised similar events during the International Trade Fair and G20 Summit where the handicrafts, handlooms and cuisine of the state were highly appreciated and registered good sales. He also detailed the activities of the Himcraft and the support being extended by the state government to the artisans and weavers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

