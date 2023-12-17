Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Kotagiri, Coonoor areas experience intermittent rains with heavy fog

The areas of Kotagiri and Coonoor in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district experienced intermittent rains accompanied by heavy fog on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 17-12-2023 23:21 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 23:21 IST
Visuals from Kotagiri in Tamil Nadu. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The areas of Kotagiri and Coonoor in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district experienced intermittent rains accompanied by heavy fog on Sunday. The heavy rain and fog caused reduced visibility in the surroundings of Kotagiri, Coonoor, and Kattabet. The commuters said that the thick fog on the roads made it challenging for motorists as oncoming vehicles were barely visible.

While tourists were delighted by the ethereal fog, motorists were grappling with challenging driving conditions due to the limited visibility caused by the heavy fog. Authorities are advising residents and visitors alike to take necessary precautions and stay updated on the evolving weather conditions in the region.

The southern districts of Tamil Nadu, including Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Kanyakumari and Ramanathapuram, have been witnessing heavy rains since the early morning hours of Sunday. Apart from that, Tuticorin and Tenkasi districts are also witnessing heavy rains, leading to disruptions to normal life. The Meteorological Department has also warned of cyclonic winds over the eastern coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and the Gulf of Mannar.

As per IMD prediction, heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai and Thanjavur districts of Tamil Nadu on December 18. On December 19, heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over the Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu. On December 19, thunderstorms and lightning are likely to occur at one or two places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. (ANI)

