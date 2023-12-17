Road accident in Odisha's Sundargarh claims five lives, two injured

Five persons were killed and two others injured after a truck collided with an autorickshaw in Odisha's Sundargarh on Sunday. As per the police, the incident occurred near Telendihi village under Sadar police limits in Sundargarh district.

The deceased have been identified as Mansun Khatun, Md Sazzad, Muskan Parbin As per the locals, seven individuals from the Bagicha Pada area were returning home in an autorickshaw after attending a feast. The auto briefly halted in Telendihi village when a sand-laden truck crashed into it. The impact of the collision caused both vehicles to overturn, landing in a nearby cultivated field.

The five persons from the autorickshaw lost their lives on the spot, while two others suffered severe injuries. The injured were subsequently rushed to the Sundargarh District Headquarters Hospital. Their condition is reported to be critical. The police and Subcollector Dasarathi Sarabu reached the accident site promptly.

Subcollector Dasarathi Sarabu expressed his condolences, stating, "Five persons have lost their lives in the accident. The state government has declared 3 lakhs compensation for each deceased family. We will be looking to provide more aid to the affected families." Further details awaited. (ANI)

