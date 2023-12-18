Majority of Chileans reject new conservative constitution - early results

Early results show that a majority of Chileans voted to reject a new conservative constitution to replace its dictatorship-era text.

A total of 54.30% voted against the text while 45.70% voted in favor of it with 7.97% of ballot boxes tallied.

