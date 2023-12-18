Car collides with vehicle near President Biden's motorcade in Delaware - witness
A car collided with a vehicle near President Joe Biden's motorcade in Delaware on Sunday, a Reuters eye witness said.
Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are safe, the witness said.
