"Probe underway": DCP on Thane run-over case

After a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Sunday arrested a Maharashtra senior bureaucrat's son Ashwajit Gaikwad and his two associates for allegedly running over a woman who was badly injured Amarsingh Jadhav, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Thane said that the probe is underway. "Three accused have been arrested in connection with this case. The names of the accused are Ashwajit Gaikwad, Romil Patil and Sagar Shedge. We have seized a 4-wheeler vehicle. Further probe underway," said Amarsingh Jadhav, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Thane.

Meanwhile, a special investigation team (SIT) was formed to probe the Thane incident, officials said. "An offence has been registered under sections 279, 338, 323, 504, and 34 IPC. A primary investigation has been done by the local police officers... Today, an SIT has been formed... We are investigating and inquiring about all the witnesses... We have recorded three statements till now," Amarsingh Jadhav said.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Sunday seized the vehicle and arrested the three accused--Ashwajit Gaikwad, who is a senior bureaucrat's son, and his two associates, Romil Patil and Sagar Shedge--in the Thane run-over case in which a woman was badly injured. The victim, Priya Singh, who alleged that her boyfriend, who is a senior bureaucrat's son, allegedly tried to mow her down with his car in Thane city, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "justice" and claimed that on Saturday night policemen compelled her to sign something, but she refused.

"Last night, some policemen came. They were trying to force me to sign something. I refused. I did not have a lawyer. Neither did anyone from my family. They were forcing me, saying that whatever happens tomorrow, sign now. When I did not sign, they got angry and went away," Priya said on Sunday. "I have great faith in the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister. I just want justice," she said.The incident took place early on Monday morning near a hotel in Thane and police have registered a case against the accused, Ashwajit Gaikwad.

She further said that she had been in a relationship with her boyfriend for over four and a half years. "I had a four-and-a-half-year relationship with my boyfriend. We were completely in love with each other. I did not know earlier that he was married. Later, when I came to know, he told me that they (his wife and him) were not together anymore; they had separated. He said that he wanted to marry me. I had been staying with him for a long time. When I went to meet him that night, he was with his wife. I was in shock when I went to talk to him; he got aggressive. We had a fight," she claimed.

"Three bones in my right leg are broken; it has been operated on. From my left shoulder to my hips, I've had deep injuries...I cannot move my body. Four days ago, I went to file an FIR--the day all this happened. But no action was taken. Today, when I posted on social media, the police supported me," the victim said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)