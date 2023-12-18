Left Menu

Rajasthan: Four killed, three injured as car collides with bus in Sikar

ASI Kailash Chand Gurjar said, "Three bodies are kept in the mortuary and another person who was being shifted to a hospital died on the way. Three injured have been referred to Jaipur."

18-12-2023
Rajasthan: Four killed, three injured as car collides with bus in Sikar
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Four people died and three were injured after a car collided with a bus in the Shrimadhopur area of Sikar, Rajasthan, on Sunday. Police reached the spot and all the injured were taken to the nearest hospital.

ASI Kailash Chand Gurjar said, "Three bodies are kept in the mortuary and another person who was being shifted to a hospital died on the way. Three injured have been referred to Jaipur." Further investigation is underway.

More information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

