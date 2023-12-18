Left Menu

J-K: Government rescues tourists after snowfall in Gulmarg

The Jammu and Kashmir government rescued tourists and locals and removed their stranded vehicles after the abrupt snowfall on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 18-12-2023 08:15 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 08:15 IST
Visual of rescue work from Gulmarg after abrupt Snowfall (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir government rescued tourists and locals and removed their stranded vehicles after the abrupt snowfall on Sunday. Waseem Raja, CEO of Gulmarg Development Authority, said, "The weather forecast didn't say that this kind of snowfall would happen so many people had come here. So many vehicles and tourists were stranded here. The whole administration was geared up; we accommodated the tourists in different hotels."

Earlier, as many as 61 tourists stuck at Gulmarg in northern Kashmir were rescued by the Chinar Warriors on Saturday. The tourists, including women and children, were stuck after incessant snow in the area on Saturday.

According to a press release by the Indian Army, the dip in temperature due to snowfall left the tourists stranded. The Army jawans provided them with heating arrangements, sleeping bags and hot meals to alleviate the hardships. Gulmarg, in J&K, is a world-renowned tourist destination. The place turned into a winter wonderland after a fresh spell of snow fell on Saturday. According to reports, several roads were blocked in the area due to the snowfall, mounting the hardships of the residents.

This, however, isn't the first time that the Chinar Warriors have helped residents of the valley. On Saturday, the group organised a medical camp at Ramhall and Taratpora. On Friday, the group helped the fire department douse the fire in the Bazipore area of Kashmir's Manasbal, thereby preventing loss of life and property.

The Chinar Warriors are a part of the Indian Army's XC Corps, known as the Chinar Corps. They are responsible for military operations in the Kashmir Valley and have taken part in all military conflicts with neighbouring Pakistan and China. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

