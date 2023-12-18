Good Samaritan: CM Shinde help injured person on Nagpur-Amravati road

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stopped his convoy to help an injured person on the Nagpur-Amravati road on Sunday and provided an ambulance from his convoy to transport the injured to the hospital. Shinde has also helped others in the past. Earlier, on September 13, Shinde stopped his convoy after spotting a burning vehicle on Mumbai's Western Express Highway. He stopped his convoy and offered assistance to the driver, who, luckily, wasn't hurt.

In July, Shinde arranged medical assistance for a patient from Nashik and provided an ambulance from his fleet and he stopped his convoy to help a patient whose ambulance had broken down on the Chunabhatti-Kurla highway. Meanwhile, Shinde visited the site of the explosion at Solar Industries in Nagpur and inspected the situation after nine people were killed following an explosion that occurred at a solar explosive company's factory in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Sunday.

"The Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the accident site of Solar Explosive Company at Bazargaon near Nagpur and inspected the incident site. Nine workers have died in this morning's terrible explosion at this company. Taking cognizance of this incident, the Chief Minister has announced an aid of five lakh rupees to the families of the deceased in the morning," the Chief Minister Office posted on X. On his return to Nagpur from Mumbai, the Chief Minister visited the incident site in the evening and learned the reasons behind the accident. The Chief Minister also instructed the officials of the company to take all necessary precautions to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

"Chief Minister Shri. Shinde visited him, questioned him, and consoled him. The Chief Minister also said that strict action will be taken against those responsible for this accident," Maharshtra CMO added. The explosion occurred at a solar explosive company's factory in Maharashtra's Nagpur during the packing of explosives for coal blasting on Sunday.

"Nine workers of Solar Industries lost their lives in an accident that occurred at 9 am today at Solar Industries India Limited, Chakdoh, Nagpur," Ashish Srivastava, Senior General Manager, Solar Industries India Limited, Nagpur said. Ashish Srivastava further expressed grief over the deaths of people and said that all support and relief would be given to the deceased families.

"It is indeed a very sad and tragic incident for all of us. We remain committed to providing all support and relief to the deceased families today and in the future too. We shall implement the recommendations of the inquiry committee as soon as they are received," he added.n (ANI)

