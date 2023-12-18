Nagaland: Assam Rifles rescues two abducted civilians

Assam Rifles, in a statement on Sunday, said it rescued two civilians who had been kidnapped by the cadres of the Myanmar-based NSCN-K (Angi Mai) group in the Mon district of Nagaland. The abduction took place on the night of December 15 in Yannyu village.

"In a significant operation, Assam Rifles in Mon District of Nagaland rescued two civilian youth who were kidnapped by heavily armed cadres of Myanmar-based NSCN-K (Ang Mai)," the PRO of the Assam Rifles said. According to the statement, a joint search and rescue operation was immediately launched by Assam Rifles and Nagaland Police, wherein the team intercepted the cadres in a jungle near Wetting Village.

"After a brief firefight, the cadres ran away, leaving behind the two kidnapped individuals and also a huge quantity of arms, ammunition and a warlike store, including one M-16 rifle and three pistols. A civilian guide was also apprehended in the operation," the statement added. The apprehended personnel, recovered arms, ammunition and other stores have been handed over to the Nagaland Police, it added.

On December 15, Assam Rifles, along with the Manipur Police, rescued two abducted labourers from a construction site in the Tamenglong district, according to an official release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)