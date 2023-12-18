Job fair conducted for ex-servicemen in Visakhapatnam

Left Menu

Directorate General of Resettlement, the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare and Ministry of Defence organised an Employment Job Fair at HADR Grounds, INS Satavahana, Visakhapatnam, on December 17 to bring the Ex-Servicemen (ESM) seeking re-employment and the employment providers on a single platform, said an official styatement.

ANI | Updated: 18-12-2023 09:03 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 09:03 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Directorate General of Resettlement, the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare and the Ministry of Defence organised an Employment Job Fair at HADR Grounds, INS Satavahana, Visakhapatnam, on December 17 to bring the Ex-Servicemen (ESM) seeking re-employment and the employment providers on a single platform, said an official statement. The job fair in Visakhapatnam received an overwhelming response from the ex-servicemen from Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu.

30 companies participated in the job fair. Nearly 1340 ex-servicemen from the Army, Air Force and Navy registered to seek employment, according to the statement. The job fair was inaugurated by Commodore Vivek Hotti, Director Regional Centre ECHS, in the presence of Srinivasa Raju, Convener CII AP Chapter and Chairman AP Chapter SIDM, Guest of Honour and Brig Rohit Mehta, ADG, DRZ (South).

Five more job fairs are scheduled across India in the coming months. The ESM interviewed or screened would be gainfully employed in appointments ranging from senior supervisors and mid- and senior-level managers to strategic planners and project directors.

The event was beneficial for both corporations and veterans, while the veterans got a platform to showcase their technical and administrative prowess acquired during their years in service and the corporations benefitted by screening the group of experienced, disciplined and trained ex-servicemen. Entrepreneurship models were also presented by various companies during the job fair. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

