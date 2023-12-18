Left Menu

Important cases to be heard in the Delhi High Court on Monday, December 18: HC to hear plea by climate activist Disha Ravi against alleged media leaks in a case concerning her alleged involvement in sharing a toolkit backing the farmers' protest.

HC to hear plea by restaurant and hotel owners challenging order prohibiting levy of service charge on food bill.

