Important cases to be heard in the Delhi High Court on Monday, December 18: HC to hear plea by climate activist Disha Ravi against alleged media leaks in a case concerning her alleged involvement in sharing a toolkit backing the farmers' protest.

HC to hear plea by restaurant and hotel owners challenging order prohibiting levy of service charge on food bill.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)