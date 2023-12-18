Temperatures drop in the national capital, people resort to bonfires to avoid cold

A cold wave has gripped Delhi and parts of NCR as the minimum temperature recorded was 6.8 degrees Celsius at Lodhi Road on Monday morning by the Indian Meteorological Department. As the temperature dipped in Delhi, people were seen sitting by the bonfire in a bid to keep themselves warm. People took refuge at a night shelter in AIIMS. IMD has recorded the minimum temperature in Delhi's Safdarjung area to be at 7.1 degrees which is 1 degree below the normal for this time of the year. The Minimum temperature is predicted to range between 5 degrees and 8 degrees over this week with Friday December 22 predicted to have the lowest temperature at 5 degree.

A caretaker at the AIIMS night shelter said, "Those who are coming from other states for treatment can take shelter here after seeing their Aadhar and OPD card and those who are sleeping outside in the cold can also take shelter here. They can come here anytime in 24 hours. We provide bed sheets and blankets. Food is also provided thrice a day. There are a total of 40 beds here." A patient from Bihar said that they have provided blankets are food also would be provided.

People were seen sitting by bonfire in Mandi House to keep themselves warm. A local said, "We are facing severe problems. It is getting too much cold. Sometimes people donate blankets. Some miscreants have entered government night shelters so we are forced to sleep on footpaths."

Dense fog also engulfed the National Capital along with the cold wave on Monday morning. A local resident said that today the temperature is less compared to last two days and due to fog it was taking more time to reach the destination.

Earlier, Indian Meteorological Department scientist Naresh Kumar briefed about the weather change expected in northwest India due to the Western disturbance in the Himalayan region. Speaking to ANI, IMD Scientist Dr Naresh Kumar said, "Right now, the temperature is normal in the northwest India which may fall about one to two degrees in the next two days and two to three degrees in the east India.

"There is a cloud patch in Jammu and Kashmir due to the western disturbance that is causing rainfall, and snowfall, all over the region. We are not expecting any weather change in the plains of northwest India. We are witnessing another western disturbance that will affect northwest India starting from the 22nd of December but it will mainly affect the Himalayan region. Although we are not expecting any active western disturbance as a result the temperature will remain normal," he said. Kumar said that no cold wave is expected in northwest India for the next two to three days."

In Delhi, the temperature was recorded at almost 6.5 degrees which is almost near normal, and it will remain 6-7 degrees for the next two days," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)