Five members of family drowned in Shalmala river near in Karnataka; bodies of three members recovered

The bodies recovered so far include two male members and one female.

ANI | Updated: 18-12-2023 10:08 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 10:08 IST
Five members of family drowned in Shalmala river near in Karnataka; bodies of three members recovered
Bodies of one of the famiy members being rescued from Shalmala river (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five members of a family drowned in the Shalmala river near Sirsi in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district on Sunday. Of the five members of the family, the bodies of three members have been recovered by the police officials with the help of local fishermen.

The bodies recovered so far include two male members and one female, said police. The family members have been identified as Mohammad Saleem (44), Nadiya (20), Misbah (21), Nabil (22) and Umer (16).

As per the initial information, the accident occurred after one of the children from the family slipped into the river and then other family members went for the rescue but they too drowned. (ANI)

