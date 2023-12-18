Villagers along Tamiraparani river are advised to cooperate with district administration: Kanimozhi

After extremely heavy rains in southern districts of Tamil Nadu raised the water level in the Tamiraparani river, DMK MP Kanimozhi has said that relief work is afoot to evacuate affected people in villages along the river banks to safer places. The DMK MP on Sunday advised the villagers living along the Tamiraparani river to cooperate with the district administration.

Taking to the social media platform, X, Kanimozhi said, "Important warning. Due to excess water released from dams in Tirunelveli district and excess rain water is coming in Tamiraparani river now (17.12.2023 time 10.00 pm), revenue department, police and local government are working to transport the public living in the villages along the banks of river Tamiraparani from Marudur and Tiruvaikundam dam areas in Thoothukudi district, Kaliavur to Punnakayal to the relief camps. Department, Women's Programme, Public Works Department, Fire Department and all departments are taking joint action." "Therefore, the villagers along the Tamiraparani River are advised to cooperate with the district administration and move out of their residences to safer areas/nearby relief camps," she added.

In Thoothkudi district, taluka Srivaikuntam received 525 mm of rainfall on Sunday and extremely heavy rainfall in the area is predicted on Monday. Moreover, Tiruchender, Sathankulam, Kayathar, and Ottapidram are also expected to get extremely heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, there were no reports of house damage. Cattle losses were reported due to the heavy downpour in Thoothkudi.

Also, Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli received 260 mm of rainfall till Sunday evening. Heavy rain also lashed parts of Virudhunagar district. The District Collector of Virudhunagar has announced a holiday for schools on Monday.

Tamil Nadu government has declared a holiday for all schools, colleges, private institutions, banks and financial institutions in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and Tenkasi districts on Monday due to heavy rainfall. Notably, 40 lakes in the Kovilpatti area here have reached their full capacity. According to predictions of the weather department, heavy rain was expected to occur in one or two places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, and Thoothukudi.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over the Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. Also, after the rainwater started flowing out of the river in the Koosalipatti and Inam Maniyachi areas, sandbags and JCB machines were used to stop the water.

"40 lakes in Kovilpatti Panchayat are full. Two lakes were damaged and we repaired them. We are continuously monitoring other lakes too. If there is a breach in the lake, we are ready to fix it immediately," said Rajesh, District Development Officer, Thoothukkudi district. The Tamil Nadu government has taken precautionary measures to ensure people's safety.

Tamil Nadu's Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, KKSSR Ramachandran, said that various precautionary measures have been taken by the government; in particular, ministers and two IAS officers have been appointed separately for the above districts and they are monitoring the work that is to be carried out. "As a precautionary measure, 250 State Disaster Response Forces (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin and Tenkasi districts. A few more members of the State Disaster Response Force will arrive in Tenkasi district today. Even I will be visiting the flood-affected areas," said Ramachandran.

Similarly, 19 camps in Tirunelveli, four camps in Kanyakumari, two camps in Thoothukudi and one camp in Tenkasi district have been set up to accommodate the public during calamities. "The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has advised us (the Minister and IAS officers) to be on the spot and take necessary measures to ensure people's safety," added the Tamil Nadu Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management.

In Tirunelveli district, flood-affected people have been brought to the Thachanallur relief camp and the district administration has provided them with essential needs and food. Apart from that, Tuticorin and Tenkasi districts are also witnessing heavy rains, leading to disruptions to normal life. The Meteorological Department has also warned of cyclonic winds over the eastern coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and the Gulf of Mannar.

