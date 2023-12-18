Left Menu

UP: Close aide, financier of deceased gangster Atiq Ahmed dies at Prayagraj's SRN Hospital

Nafees Biryani was detained in Naini Central Jail under judicial custody but due to his ill health, he was admitted to SRN Hospital by the jail administration on Sunday evening.

ANI | Updated: 18-12-2023 11:05 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 11:05 IST
UP: Close aide, financier of deceased gangster Atiq Ahmed dies at Prayagraj's SRN Hospital
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The close aide and financier of deceased gangster Atiq Ahmed, Nafees Biryani died during treatment at Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) Hospital on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, said a press statement by police issued on Monday. According to the official statement, Nafees Biryani was detained in Naini Central Jail under judicial custody but due to his ill health, he was admitted to SRN Hospital by the jail administration on Sunday evening.

The press note further mentioned that Nafees died during treatment and according to doctors, prima facie, the death is believed to be due to a heart attack (myocardial infarction). Nafees Biryani was a wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 in the triple murder case of Umesh Pal and he was arrested after a police encounter on November 22, 2023, said the official statement.

Panchayatnama and postmortem proceedings are underway, added the official statement. Earlier on Sunday, Principal of SRN Hospital, SP Singh, while speaking to ANI, said that Nafees had come to the hospital with a problem of breathlessness.

The SRN Hospital Principal further said that Nafees was having an issue with his kidney, his blood pressure was also not normal and Naseem's oxygen saturation was also not being maintained despite additional support. Gangsters Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmad were shot dead by assailants posing as journalists on April 15 outside the hospital in Prayagraj.

All three assailants -- Arun Maurya, Sunny Singh and Lovelesh Tiwari -- were sent to judicial custody by the district court. Atiq Ahmed was accused in the 2005 murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal and also in the killing of a key witness in that case, Umesh Pal, in February this year.

Meanwhile on December 15, the Allahabad High Court dismissed a writ petition filed by Atiq Ahmed's son Ali Ahmed, seeking security in jail due to a threat to his life. Ali Ahmed had requested the court to conduct the hearing of his case through video-conferencing for security reasons. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreator: Study

Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreat...

 India
2
61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

 Libya
3
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

 India
4
Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023