Parliament security breach case: "PM Modi is not ready to discuss issue", says KC Venugopal

The security breach happened on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack. Two people--Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D--jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted anti-establishment slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

ANI | Updated: 18-12-2023 11:07 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 11:07 IST
Parliament security breach case: "PM Modi is not ready to discuss issue", says KC Venugopal
Parlaiment Building (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amid the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance partner's demand for a discussion on the December 13 Parliament security breach, Congress General Secretary (organisational) KC Venugopal said on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, as per him, termed the incident "serious," is not ready to discuss the issue in Parliament. "The PM said this is a serious issue but is not ready to discuss it in Parliament. We have only one demand: we need clarification from the government," the Congress leader said.

"But the government is not giving any clarification. Then who is politicising the issue?...", he asked. He was responding to the BJP accusing the opposition of "politicising" the Parliament security breach incident.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said while speaking to ANI, "If there were any other party in power at the Centre, then the BJP would have shut down the entire city of Delhi on this issue. No action was taken against the BJP MP who gave these people access to Parliament. There should be no politics on this issue of national security.". "He (PM) should speak on this issue in Parliament," Raut said.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "The opposition wants to talk about the breach in the security of the Parliament, the pass given by the BJP MP and loopholes in the security...This is a very serious issue for us..." Meanwhile, security remains heightened outside Parliament premises after last week's security breach incident.

Since two people with gas canisters jumped into the Lok Sabha from the visitors' gallery, triggering panic inside the House, the opposition lawmakers are demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue. The security breach happened on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack. Two people--Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D--jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted anti-establishment slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

Outside parliament, in another incident, two protestors -- Neelam (42) and Amol (25) -- protested outside the Parliament with similar gas canisters. However, all four were sent to seven-day custody of Delhi Police Special Cell on December 14. (ANI)

