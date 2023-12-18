Left Menu

Four killed in a road accident in UP's Jalaun

Four people were killed, including two women, and at least 10 people sustained injuries after a truck rammed a pickup under the Orai police station area of Jalaun district on Sunday late at night, said police.

ANI | Updated: 18-12-2023 11:12 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 11:12 IST
Four killed in a road accident in UP's Jalaun
Injured being shifted to hospital (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Four people were killed, including two women, and at least 10 people sustained injuries after a truck rammed a pickup under the Orai police station area of Jalaun district on Sunday late at night, said police. According to the information, the incident took place near Bundelkhand Over Bridge, Jhansi Kanpur Nation Highway 27.

Around 30 people from village Mohana had gone to Orchha and Datia for a picnic on Sunday morning and were returning on Sunday night. As the pickup reached Kaithari Toll Plaza around midnight, a speeding dumper coming from behind hit the vehicle. The collision was so forceful that the pickup overturned on the side of the highway, leading to the deaths of two women--a teenage girl and a child--on the spot.

Police arrived on getting the information about the accident from a passerby, and with the help of an ambulance, all the injured were admitted to the Medical College and District Hospital in Orai and are under treatment. The police sent the bodies for a post-mortem, and further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police Dr Iraj Raja reached the accident spot along with other officials and, after taking stock of the situation gave instructions to take appropriate action. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the road accident and expressed condolences to the bereaved family.

The CM also gave necessary instructions to district administration officials and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

