PM Modi inaugurates Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the newly-built Swarved Mahamandir in Umaraha, Varanasi, on Monday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present during the occasion. The Prime Minister also addressed devotees on the occasion.

The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency. During the visit, he will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects costing around Rs. 19,150 crore. He will participate in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Sewapuri, a rural area of his constituency. He will also witness some live sports events by participants of Kashi Sansad Khel Pratiyogita 2023. An official release said earlier that in the last nine years, Prime Minister has put a special focus on transforming the landscape of Varanasi and enhancing the ease of living for the people living in Varanasi and adjoining regions. (ANI)

