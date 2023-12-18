PM Modi stresses taking pride in heritage says "Reconstruction of cultural symbols necessary"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while participating in the inaugurating ceremony of the newly built SwarVed Mahamandir in Varanasi on Monday, said the wheel of time has turned for India and in a way stressed it was time to move away from the mentality of slavery. In the same breath, the prime minister said Indians must take pride in their heritage. "The work which started from Somnath has now become a campaign," PM Modi said, addressing the gathering. He noted reconstruction of India's old cultural symbols was necessary after the Independence.

"The tyrants who tried to weaken India during the period of slavery first targeted our symbols. After independence, reconstruction of these cultural symbols was necessary," he said. Today the grandeur of Vishwanath Dham in Kashi is singing the story of India's imperishable glory, Mahakaal Mahalok is giving proof of our immortality, Kedarnath Dham is also touching new heights of development, he said.

"If we had respected our cultural identity, the sense of unity and self-respect within the country would have been stronger. But unfortunately, this did not happen. After independence, there was opposition even to the reconstruction of the Somnath temple and this thinking dominated the country for decades," he asserted. Talking about Varanasi, also known as Kashi, which is the prime minister's parliamentary constituency, he said it is that city that crafted India's art and took it to unimaginable heights.

"From here new avenues of knowledge and research opened up. Unlimited possibilities related to enterprises and industries were born. Along with faith, sciences like Yoga flourished, and from here also flowed continuous streams of human values for the entire world," he added. "Now Banaras means development, Now Banaras means modern facilities with faith, Now Banaras means cleanliness and change, Banaras is today moving on a unique path of development."

Meanwhile, later in the day, on his second day in Varanasi, PM Modi will participate in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Sewapuri, a rural area of his constituency. He will also witness some live sports events by participants of Kashi Sansad Khel Pratiyogita 2023. After that, he will also interact with the winners of the event. He will also interact with beneficiaries of various government schemes during the event.

In the last nine years, the Prime Minister has put a special focus on transforming the landscape of Varanasi and enhancing the ease of living for the people living in Varanasi and adjoining regions. Taking another step in this direction, the Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects costing around Rs. 19,150 crore. Prime Minister will inaugurate the New Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Nagar-New Bhaupur Dedicated Freight Corridor Project built at a cost of around Rs. 10,900 crore. Other railway projects that will be inaugurated include the Ballia-Ghazipur City rail line doubling project; and the Indara-Dohrighat rail line gauge conversion project, among others.

Prime Minister will flag off the Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express train, Dohrighat-Mau MEMU train and a pair of Long Haul goods trains at the newly inaugurated Dedicated Freight Corridor. He will also flag off the 10,000th locomotive made by Banaras Locomotive Works. Among others, the prime Minister will inaugurate the green-field Shivpur-Phulwaria-Lahartara road along with two ROBs at a cost of more than Rs 370 crore. It will ease the traffic moment between the north and south parts of Varanasi city and will enhance visitors' convenience. Further key projects to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister include the strengthening and widening of 20 roads; Sangam Ghat road in Kaithi village and the construction of residential buildings in Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital.

Additionally, to cater for the housing needs of police personnel, two 200 and 150-bed multi-storey barrack buildings in Police line and PAC Bhullanpur, smart bus shelters built at 9 locations and a 132 KW substation built at Alaipur will also be inaugurated by Prime Minister. (ANI)

