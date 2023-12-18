Software problem disrupts Iranian gas stations -Fars

Disruptions to several gas stations across Iran and in Tehran in particular appear to have been caused by a software problem, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Monday, without providing further detail.

"A software problem with the fuel system has been confirmed in some stations across the country and experts are currently fixing the issue," Reza Navar, spokesperson for Iran's gas stations association, told Fars. Fars added that the possibility of a cyberattack has not yet been ruled out.

In late 2021 a major cyberattack disrupted the sale of heavily subsidised gasoline in Iran, causing long queues at gas stations across the country. Navar stressed there is no fuel supply shortage and called on car users not to go to gas stations.

