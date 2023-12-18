Left Menu

Software problem disrupts Iranian gas stations -Fars

Fars added that the possibility of a cyberattack has not yet been ruled out. In late 2021 a major cyberattack disrupted the sale of heavily subsidised gasoline in Iran, causing long queues at gas stations across the country.

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2023 13:23 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 13:22 IST
Software problem disrupts Iranian gas stations -Fars
  • Country:
  • Iran Islamic Rep

Disruptions to several gas stations across Iran and in Tehran in particular appear to have been caused by a software problem, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Monday, without providing further detail.

"A software problem with the fuel system has been confirmed in some stations across the country and experts are currently fixing the issue," Reza Navar, spokesperson for Iran's gas stations association, told Fars. Fars added that the possibility of a cyberattack has not yet been ruled out.

In late 2021 a major cyberattack disrupted the sale of heavily subsidised gasoline in Iran, causing long queues at gas stations across the country. Navar stressed there is no fuel supply shortage and called on car users not to go to gas stations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreator: Study

Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreat...

 India
2
61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

 Libya
3
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

 India
4
Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023