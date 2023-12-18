Software problem disrupts Iranian gas stations -Fars
Fars added that the possibility of a cyberattack has not yet been ruled out. In late 2021 a major cyberattack disrupted the sale of heavily subsidised gasoline in Iran, causing long queues at gas stations across the country.
- Country:
- Iran Islamic Rep
Disruptions to several gas stations across Iran and in Tehran in particular appear to have been caused by a software problem, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Monday, without providing further detail.
"A software problem with the fuel system has been confirmed in some stations across the country and experts are currently fixing the issue," Reza Navar, spokesperson for Iran's gas stations association, told Fars. Fars added that the possibility of a cyberattack has not yet been ruled out.
In late 2021 a major cyberattack disrupted the sale of heavily subsidised gasoline in Iran, causing long queues at gas stations across the country. Navar stressed there is no fuel supply shortage and called on car users not to go to gas stations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Tehran
- Fars
- Navar
- Reza Navar
ALSO READ
Iran prohibits entry for Afghan migrants in 16 provinces
Israel warns Iran behind new cyber terror threat to world infrastructure
Mizoram: ZPM set to form government in state, CM aspirant Lalduhoma to meet Governor on Tuesday
Iran will respond to deaths of Guards in Syria-foreign ministry spokesperson
Iran will respond to deaths of Guards in Syria-foreign ministry spokesperson