Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin instructs party cadres from rain-affected districts to assist in relief work

As the extremely heavy rainfall continued in the south districts of Tamil Nadu, state Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday said that he has instructed party cadres from the rain-affected districts to assist in the ongoing relief work. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said that he is monitoring the relief work and is in contact with officials.

Taking to social media platform, X, Stalin said, "Since yesterday, I have been talking to ministers and high government officials about the condition of the southern districts affected by heavy rains and monitoring the recovery and relief work." "I have instructed the party cadres from the rain-affected districts to immediately help the public on the ground and support the officials involved in the relief work," he added.

Some districts in Tamil Nadu such as Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and Tenkasi have been witnessing heavy rainfall since Sunday morning, triggering floods and disrupting normal life. Issuing a red alert in South Tamil Nadu, India Meteorological Department said that heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy falls --above 204.4 mm-- likely to continue over the region on Monday.

In Thoothkudi district, taluka Srivaikuntam received 525 mm of rainfall on Sunday and extremely heavy rainfall in the area is predicted on Monday. Moreover, Tiruchender, Sathankulam, Kayathar, and Ottapidram are also expected to get extremely heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, there were no reports of house damage. Cattle losses were reported due to the heavy downpour in Thoothkudi.

Also, Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli received 260 mm of rainfall till Sunday evening. Heavy rain also lashed parts of Virudhunagar district. The District Collector of Virudhunagar has announced a holiday for schools on Monday.

Tamil Nadu government has declared a holiday for all schools, colleges, private institutions, banks and financial institutions in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and Tenkasi districts on Monday due to heavy rainfall. Notably, 40 lakes in the Kovilpatti area here have reached their full capacity. According to predictions of the weather department, heavy rain was expected to occur in one or two places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, and Thoothukudi.Heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over the Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

Also, after the rainwater started flowing out of the river in the Koosalipatti and Inam Maniyachi areas, sandbags and JCB machines were used to stop the water. "40 lakes in Kovilpatti Panchayat are full. Two lakes were damaged and we repaired them. We are continuously monitoring other lakes too. If there is a breach in the lake, we are ready to fix it immediately," said Rajesh, District Development Officer, Thoothukkudi district.

The Tamil Nadu government has taken precautionary measures to ensure people's safety. Tamil Nadu's Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, KKSSR Ramachandran, said that various precautionary measures have been taken by the government; in particular, ministers and two IAS officers have been appointed separately for the above districts and they are monitoring the work that is to be carried out.

"As a precautionary measure, 250 State Disaster Response Forces (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin and Tenkasi districts. A few more members of the State Disaster Response Force will arrive in Tenkasi district today. Even I will be visiting the flood-affected areas," said Ramachandran. Similarly, 19 camps in Tirunelveli, four camps in Kanyakumari, two camps in Thoothukudi and one camp in Tenkasi district have been set up to accommodate the public during calamities.

"The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has advised us (the Minister and IAS officers) to be on the spot and take necessary measures to ensure people's safety," added the Tamil Nadu Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management. In Tirunelveli district, flood-affected people have been brought to the Thachanallur relief camp and the district administration has provided them with essential needs and food.

Apart from that, Tuticorin and Tenkasi districts are also witnessing heavy rains, leading to disruptions to normal life. The Meteorological Department has also warned of cyclonic winds over the eastern coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and the Gulf of Mannar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)