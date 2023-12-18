Left Menu

ED attaches immovable properties worth over Rs 200 cr across Tamil Nadu

Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached worth over Rs 200 crore in various places across Tamil Nadu in connection with a case of financial fraud committed by the Neomax group of companies, based in Madurai, officials said on Monday.

ED attaches immovable properties worth over Rs 200 cr across Tamil Nadu
Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached worth over Rs 200 crore in various places across Tamil Nadu in connection with a case of financial fraud committed by the Neomax group of companies, based in Madurai, officials said on Monday. As per officials, the crackdown was taken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, (PMLA) 2002.

Taking to the social media platform, X, the central agency said, "ED has provisionally attached immovable properties in various places across Tamil Nadu, having market value of Rs 207 Crore, under the provisions of PMLA, 2002, in a case of financial fraud committed by the Neomax group of companies, based in Madurai." An investigation into the matter is underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

