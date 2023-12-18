UK's FTSE 100 flat at start of data-packed week; Vodafone shines
The UK's FTSE 100 was flat on Monday as investors awaited more global economic data this week, while Vodafone's shares topped the index after telecom firm Iliad submitted a proposal to create a joint venture in Italy. By 0814 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 held steady at 7,570.91 points, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 mid-cap index lost 0.5%.
By 0814 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 held steady at 7,570.91 points, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 mid-cap index lost 0.5%. Precious metal miners were among the top decliners, falling 1.2% as Fresnillo lost 5% after Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating to "underweight" from "equal-weight".
Data due this week includes UK, euro zone, and U.S. inflation readings, along with GDP estimates from Britain and the United States. Among individual stocks, Vodafone jumped 4.3% after Iliad said it had submitted a proposal to the telecom company to merge their Italian businesses, adding this project had the unanimous support of its board of directors.
Entain gained 3.5% after Jefferies upgraded the sports betting firm's rating to "buy" from "hold".
