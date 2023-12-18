UK's FTSE 100 flat at start of data-packed week; Vodafone shines

Left Menu

The UK's FTSE 100 was flat on Monday as investors awaited more global economic data this week, while Vodafone's shares topped the index after telecom firm Iliad submitted a proposal to create a joint venture in Italy. By 0814 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 held steady at 7,570.91 points, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 mid-cap index lost 0.5%.

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-12-2023 13:52 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 13:50 IST
By 0814 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 held steady at 7,570.91 points, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 mid-cap index lost 0.5%. Precious metal miners were among the top decliners, falling 1.2% as Fresnillo lost 5% after Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating to "underweight" from "equal-weight".

Data due this week includes UK, euro zone, and U.S. inflation readings, along with GDP estimates from Britain and the United States. Among individual stocks, Vodafone jumped 4.3% after Iliad said it had submitted a proposal to the telecom company to merge their Italian businesses, adding this project had the unanimous support of its board of directors.

Entain gained 3.5% after Jefferies upgraded the sports betting firm's rating to "buy" from "hold".

