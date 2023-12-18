Left Menu

Delhi: One person dead in road-rage incident near Tagore Garden metro station; two assailants arrested

The victim was declared brought dead when he was taken to the hospital.

18-12-2023
Delhi: One person dead in road-rage incident near Tagore Garden metro station; two assailants arrested
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An incident of road rage took place near Tagore Garden metro station within the limits of Rajouri Garden Police Station on Sunday at around 5:30 pm, said police. A person identified as Ravinder Singh (56) years was assaulted during the incident, said officials.

As per the information received from the police, the victim was declared brought dead when he was taken to the hospital. He was accompanied by his son and a relative who could not note the number of the vehicle but they did provide a clue that the vehicle was a White Color Creta.

The police officials informed that multiple police teams were deployed to track the vehicle and the accused and CCTV cameras were also checked after which the vehicle was tracked. Two accused were arrested from their home in Delhi's Pashchim Vihar area.

A case has been registered into the matter under Sections 304/323/341/34 of the Indian Penal Code at the Rajouri Garden Police Station. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

