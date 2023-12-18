Left Menu

Assam: Guwahati police arrest nine cattle smugglers

Guwahati city police recovered and seized 115 cattle heads in three separate operations and arrested nine cattle smugglers in the last 72 hours, police said on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 18-12-2023 14:43 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 14:43 IST
Assam: Guwahati police arrest nine cattle smugglers
SeIzed truck used to smuggle cattle (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Guwahati city police recovered and seized 115 cattle heads in three separate operations and arrested nine cattle smugglers in the last 72 hours, police said on Monday. A senior police official said that four trucks were also seized during the operations.

According to the reports, a team of the East Guwahati Police District from Sonapur police station intercepted a truck near Digaru in Kamrup (Metro) district on Sunday. "During the search, the police team recovered and seized 24 cattle from the truck, which were smuggled from the Silapathar area to Meghalaya. Two persons, namely Karim Ali (26), a resident of Sonapur, and Ikramul Ali (28), a resident of Khetri, were arrested," the police officer said.

On December 16, a team from the Jorabat Outpost of Basistha police station intercepted two trucks at a link road in Jorabat. "61 cattle were recovered from the trucks. Five people were arrested," the police officer said.

In the third operation on December 16, a team from the Khetri police station intercepted a truck in the Kahikuchi area for allegedly smuggling 30 cattle into Meghalaya. The police team arrested two people, identified as Abdul Karim (23 ) and Babu Hussain (20), both residents of Jonia.Legal action has been initiated, the police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreator: Study

Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreat...

 India
2
61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

 Libya
3
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

 India
4
Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023