Newsclick Row: Court dismisses Prabir's petition to release his electronic devices

The Patiala House Court of Delhi dismissed Newsclick's Founder and Editor-in-Chief Prabir Purkayastha's application which sought directions to release his electronic devices seized by Delhi Police. Additional Sessions Judge Dr Hardeep Kaur dismissed the plea on December 16, 2023.

The Newsclick's Founder and Editor-in-Chief Prabir Purkayastha recently moved an application in trial court seeking the release of his electronic devices seized by Delhi Police. Prabir, along with Newsclick HR Head Amit Chakraborty, was arrested recently by Delhi police in a case filed under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) following allegations that the news portal NewsClick received huge money for pro-China propaganda.

The Delhi Police's Special Cell in its FIR against news web portal NewsClick's founder and Editor-in-Chief Prabir Purkayastha stated that People's Dispatch Portal, owned and maintained by M/s PPK Newsclick Studio Pvt. Ltd. has been used for intentionally peddling false narratives through paid news in lieu of crores of rupees of illegally routed foreign funds as part of the conspiracy. Delhi Police FIR further stated that foreign funds in crores have been infused illegally in India by Indian and Foreign entities inimical to India in pursuance of conspiracy with the intention to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, to cause disaffection against India and to threaten the unity, integrity, security of India. (ANI)

