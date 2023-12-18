Left Menu

Newly-elected MLAs, including MP CM Mohan Yadav administered oath on first-day of 16th state assembly

Protem Speaker of state assembly, Gopal Bhargava administered the oath to the MLAs and CM Yadav. The oath will continue to be administered to MLAs on the second day of the assembly as well. The session will end on Thursday, December 21.

MP CM Mohan Yadav addressing media after administering oath in the assembly (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A four-day first session of 16th Madhya Pradesh assembly started on Monday with newly-elected MLAs, including state chief minister Mohan Yadav administered oath. Protem Speaker of state assembly, Gopal Bhargava administered the oath to the MLAs and CM Yadav. The oath will continue to be administered to MLAs on the second day of the assembly as well. The session will end on Thursday, December 21.

Meanwhile, addressing the media after taking oath, CM Yadav said, "Today is the first day of the 16th Assembly session. We all newly elected MLAs, including me, took the oath and kept it continuing. I am happy that on the very first day, we have given a positive message. The nomination form for the new Assembly Speaker has been submitted. I welcome this positive cooperation of the opposition and hope that they will play their positive, constructive role in the development of the state." CM Yadav also wrote on 'X', "Protem speaker of state Assembly, Gopal Bhargava administered the oath to all the newly elected MLAs and extended his best wishes. All of us, the newly elected members of the Legislative Assembly, will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling our resolutions for the upliftment of the state and public welfare."

Besides on the third day of the first state assembly on Wednesday, the assembly speaker's will be elected and the Governor's address will be held in the house. On the last day of the assembly session, necessary government work will be conducted in the house. Former Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and MLA from Dimani has been nominated for the Assembly Speaker's position.

In the recently concluded state assembly elections which was held last month, out of 230 assembly seats in the state the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 163 seats, while the Congress party won 66 seats and Bharatiya Adivasi Party won one seat. (ANI)

