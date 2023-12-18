NABARD to organise national exhibition in Jaipur
18-12-2023
The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) will organise a six-day national exhibition in the city, starting from December 21.
About 150 artisans from 19 states, including Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, Assam, Gujarat, and Kerala, will participate in the exhibition 'Padharo Mhare Shilpgram'.
NABARD is taking this initiative to make the products of handicraftsmen and artisans across the country available to the common people and to promote local arts, Chief General Manager of NABARD Rajasthan, Rajiv Siwach said in a statement.
