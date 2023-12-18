My resolve is to make 2 crore rural women of India self-reliant, millionaires: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that his resolve is to empower two crore rural mothers and daughters of the country, making them self-reliant and turning them into millionaires. Participating in the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' (Rural Sector) held at Barki Gram Sabha in the Sevapuri block on the second day of his two-day trip to Kashi, the Prime Minister also honoured millionaires Chanda Devi and Manisha Devi by presenting them with certificates. The PM was accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Beneficiaries shared their experiences of the benefits of government schemes from the stage in front of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi through the 'Meri Kahani, Meri Zubani' program. Engaging in a conversation with the beneficiaries, the Prime Minister expressed concern over food wastage at weddings and encouraged women in self-help groups to undergo training in serving food.

PM Modi also recognized students Siddharth and Aastha for acquiring excellent skills and awarded them certificates. In addition, he honoured Antima, who secured the first position in solo dance. Prior to this, the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister watched various sports events going on under the Sansad Sports Competition. The people, who participated in the Sankalp Yatra, were also administered an oath to make India a developed nation by 2047.

It should be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' in Khunti, Jharkhand, on November 15. The launch in Varanasi took place on November 22. This journey will cover 694 gram panchayats and 110 wards in the urban area of Varanasi. Commencing with one van for the city and eight vans for the gram panchayats, the yatra will continue uninterrupted until January 26, 2024.

The initiative seeks to provide the benefits of the government's schemes to people residing in urban and rural areas. Information on drone technology is being provided to farmers through vans to make them skilled. Meanwhile, a survey is being conducted in every village with panchayat assistants collecting information about schemes and their beneficiaries from door to door. A control room has also been set up for rigorous monitoring of the entire process. (ANI)

