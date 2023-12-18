NHPC board to consider monetisation of power projects' future cash flow on Dec 22

State-owned hydro power major NHPC on Monday said its board will consider a proposal regarding monetisation of future cash flow of one or more power stations to fund capital expenditure. The meeting will be held on December 22. In a regulatory filing, the company said its board ''may inter-alia consider the proposal regarding monetisation of future cash flow (consisting return on equity) of one or more power station(s) of the company for suitable tenure, as part of the funding plan of capex of the company for the current financial year 2023-24 or beyond''.

As on September 30, the company's total installed capacity stood at 7,097.20 MW, including 1,546 MW in joint ventures. It has also diversified into wind and solar segments. The NHPC, including its joint ventures and subsidiaries, is engaged in the construction of 15 projects, aggregating to a total installed capacity of 10,449 MW.

The NHPC has 13 projects aggregating to a total installed capacity of 4,847 MW at clearance stage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)