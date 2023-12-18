Left Menu

NHPC board to consider monetisation of power projects' future cash flow on Dec 22

In a regulatory filing, the company said its board may inter-alia consider the proposal regarding monetisation of future cash flow consisting return on equity of one or more power stations of the company for suitable tenure, as part of the funding plan of capex of the company for the current financial year 2023-24 or beyond.As on September 30, the companys total installed capacity stood at 7,097.20 MW, including 1,546 MW in joint ventures.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2023 19:44 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 19:37 IST
NHPC board to consider monetisation of power projects' future cash flow on Dec 22
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned hydro power major NHPC on Monday said its board will consider a proposal regarding monetisation of future cash flow of one or more power stations to fund capital expenditure. The meeting will be held on December 22. In a regulatory filing, the company said its board ''may inter-alia consider the proposal regarding monetisation of future cash flow (consisting return on equity) of one or more power station(s) of the company for suitable tenure, as part of the funding plan of capex of the company for the current financial year 2023-24 or beyond''.

As on September 30, the company's total installed capacity stood at 7,097.20 MW, including 1,546 MW in joint ventures. It has also diversified into wind and solar segments. The NHPC, including its joint ventures and subsidiaries, is engaged in the construction of 15 projects, aggregating to a total installed capacity of 10,449 MW.

The NHPC has 13 projects aggregating to a total installed capacity of 4,847 MW at clearance stage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
2
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
3
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global
4
Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023