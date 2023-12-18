Lt Gen RC Tiwari to be next Eastern Army Commander

Lt General RC Tiwari has been appointed as the new Eastern Army Commander. The officer was commissioned into the Kumaon Regiment; he would be succeeding incumbent Lt Gen RP Kalita in the Kolkata-headquartered Eastern on December 31, Army officials said.

Lt Gen Kalita is superannuating on December 31. Lt Gen Tiwari is presently commanding the Combated Uttar Bharat Area and has also commanded the 3 Corps.

He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, the Defence Services Staff College, College of Defence Management and the National Defence College. "He held several prestigious command and staff assignments in conventional as well as Counter-Insurgency operations in India and abroad. He commanded an infantry battalion in Counter-Insurgency operations, mountain Brigade at high altitude and Black Cat Division as General Officer Commanding," added the statement.

Prior to taking over this appointment, Lt Gen RC Tiwari was chief of staff at the headquarters of the south-western command in Jaipur. (ANI)

