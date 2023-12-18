Pregnant woman killed in road accident in Haryana's Ambala
PTI | Ambala | Updated: 18-12-2023 19:56 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 19:56 IST
A pregnant woman was killed while her father-in-law and mother-in-law sustained injuries after a car hit their bike near Begna river bridge here, police on Monday said.
The accident took place on Sunday evening when the pregnant woman's in-laws were taking her on a motorbike to the Nohni primary health care centre for check-up, they said.
The pregnant woman identified as Aanchal was a resident of Badhauli village, said police.
The car driver fled after the accident, they said.
