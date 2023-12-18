Left Menu

Pregnant woman killed in road accident in Haryana's Ambala

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 18-12-2023 19:56 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 19:56 IST
Pregnant woman killed in road accident in Haryana's Ambala
  • Country:
  • India

A pregnant woman was killed while her father-in-law and mother-in-law sustained injuries after a car hit their bike near Begna river bridge here, police on Monday said.

The accident took place on Sunday evening when the pregnant woman's in-laws were taking her on a motorbike to the Nohni primary health care centre for check-up, they said.

The pregnant woman identified as Aanchal was a resident of Badhauli village, said police.

The car driver fled after the accident, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
2
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
3
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global
4
Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023