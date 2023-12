BRIEF-China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Says Parties To NWTN Share Subscription Agreement Have Been Negotiating

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd: * CONVERSION OF RELEVANT LOANS INTO NEW SHARES UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE

* PARTIES TO NWTN SHARE SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT AND CERTAIN STAKEHOLDERS HAVE BEEN NEGOTIATING * PARTIES NEGOTIATING ON AMENDMENT OF CERTAIN KEY TERMS OF PROPOSED TRANSACTIONS AND LOAN CONVERSION

* CO HAS APPLIED TO EXECUTIVE FOR CONSENT UNDER RULE 8.2 OF TAKEOVERS CODE TO EXTEND TIME FOR DESPATCH OF NWTN SUBSCRIPTION CIRCULAR Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)