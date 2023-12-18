Gwalior bench of MP HC grants bail to ABVP workers arrested for forcibly using HC Judge's vehicle to help sick person

Gwalior Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday granted bail to two office bearers of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), who were arrested for allegedly forcibly using High Court Judge's vehicle to help Vice Chancellor of a private university in medical emergency. Earlier, advocate Bhanu Pratap Singh Chouhan had filed a bail petition in the district court on behalf of the two ABVP office bearers on December 13 but it was rejected by the court on the same day. After that, advocate Chouhan filed the bail plea in Gwalior bench of High court on the next day, December 14 whose hearing was held on Monday.

During the hearing, the court granted bail to the two official bearers of ABVP Himanshu Shrotriya and Sukrit Sharma, who were jailed under robbery charges on the basis of human sentiments, he added. Giving information about the case, the advocate further said, "On the intervening night of December 10 and December 11, the workers of ABVP, were returning from Delhi by Dakshin Express train after attending the national convention of ABVP held on December 10. During this, the health of a Vice-Chancellor of a private university of Shivpuri district, Ranjit Singh Yadav, deteriorated and there was no medical facility in the train. When the train reached Morena district, the students had called a doctor at the station, who checked the VC in the train and directed to take him immediately to Gwalior."

Upon reaching the Gwalior railway station, the ABVP workers took the car from the driver of the High Court judge's car which was parked outside the railway station to take him (VC) to the hospital. Nonetheless, the patient had died on the way to the hospital, he said. The two office bearers of the ABVP were accused of forcibly snatching the car of a High Court judge in the name of helping a sick person. An FIR was also registered against them for the same under sections of robbery in Padav police station in Gwalior following the complaint of the driver of the High Court judge's car. After that they were arrested by the police and sent to jail, the advocate said.

"We were seeking the bail from the very first day that the intention of the students was not criminal. They did everything possible to save the life of a person and of course it was unfortunate that a criminal case was registered against them. Today, the Court has granted the bail based on our facts that it was not criminal intention, and they were the students who help people. Keeping these facts in mind, the bail plea has been accepted," Advocate Chouhan added. (ANI)

