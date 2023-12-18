Parliament security breach: Every information crucial, any leakage can influence investigation, Delhi Police to Court

The Delhi Police on Monday opposed the accused Neelam Azad plea seeking a copy of the FIR in connection with the Parliament Security Breach case and said every information is crucial at this stage of investigation and any leakage can influence the investigation. Delhi Police said the FIR of the present case is a sealed FIR, being very sensitive in nature. The further investigation of the case is in progress, the accuser is on PC remand and the other accused are still at large.

Therefore, the copy of FIR at this stage of an the accused is on PC remand and her meeting with any person can influence the investigation, said the Delhi Police Public Prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh. Advocate Suresh Kumar Chaudhary, appeared for the family of Neelam Azad, argued that, we are not being providing any FIR we are unaware about the facts and what charges has been imposed on her. We are being harassed by the Delhi Police. Parents are running from piller to post. This Delhi Police is denying us to meet with the family and supply a copy of FIR, which will be a violation of her constitutional right.

The submissions were noted, and the Additional Sessions Judge, Dr Hardeep Kaur reserved the order on the application. Patiala House Court on Saturday issued notice to the Special Cell of Delhi Police on an application moved by one of the accused, Neelam Azad's parents, seeking a copy of FIR registration under various sections of the IPC and UAPA in connection with the Parliament security breach case.

Accused Neelam Azad's parents have moved an application in Patiala House Court of Delhi, seeking a copy of the FIR registered against her and others. Parents also seek court direction to Delhi Police to allow them to meet with Neelam during the remand period. The plea stated that on December 15, 2023, the family of the accused with their advocate visited Police station Sansad Marg, New Delhi to get a copy of the FIR and to meet with the accused.

The security breach happened on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack. Two people--Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D--jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted anti-establishment slogans before being overpowered by the MPs. Outside it, in another incident, two protestors -- Neelam (42) and Amol (25) -- protested outside the Parliament with similar gas canisters. However, all four were sent to seven-day custody of Delhi Police Special Cell last week.

Following the Incident, Delhi Police later in the last week had also arrested two more persons namely Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat in the case. Lalit had asked everyone who could arrange the pass so that they could easily enter Parliament.From a hotel in Rajasthan Lalit was continuously keeping an eye on ongoing developments and police movements through news channels, they said.According to sources, to unearth more details in the case, the Special Cell of Delhi Police has formed six teams that will go to the locations linked with the accused in Lucknow, Mysore, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Haryana. The investigation also revealed that two pairs of shoes were made on special order in Lucknow, as the accused discovered that shoes do not get checked in Parliament and this can be an easy way to carry the smoke canister inside the parliament.

Meanwhile, the Special Cell will recreate the scene of Wednesday's Parliament security breach by taking the accused to the Parliament complex on Saturday or Sunday, sources said.According to sources, the accused will be taken to Parliament to recreate the scene of the crime. This will help the police find out how the accused entered the Parliament building with colour spray and how they executed their plan, sources from the Special Cell said. (ANI)

