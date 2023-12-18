Left Menu

NIA arrests 8 ISIS agents in 19 raids across four states, foils IED blast plan

In a major crackdown against the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday raided 19 locations across four states and arrested eight operatives of the banned terror outfit's Ballari module, foiling plans by the accused to carry out terror acts, especially IED blasts.

ANI | Updated: 18-12-2023 20:16 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 20:15 IST
NIA arrests 8 ISIS agents in 19 raids across four states, foils IED blast plan
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major crackdown against the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday raided 19 locations across four States and arrested eight operatives of the banned terror outfit's Ballari module, foiling plans of the accused to carry out terror acts, especially IED blasts. Those arrested include its leader, Minaz, alias Md Sulaiman from Ballari. Others arrested are Syed Sameer from Ballari; Anas Iqbal Shaikh from Mumbai; Mohammad Muniruddin, Syid Samiullah alias Sami, Md Muzammil from Bengaluru; Shayan Rahman alias Hussain from Delhi; and Md Shahbaz alias Zulfikar alias Guddu from Jamshedpur.NIA teams swooped down on the 19 locations spread across Ballari and Bengaluru in Karnataka; Amaravati, Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra; Jamshedpur and Bokaro in Jharkhand and Delhi. The eight ISIS agents arrested during the raids were involved in actively promoting terror and terror-related acts and activities of ISIS, the proscribed organisation, said the NIA.

The raids also led to the seizure of explosive raw materials, such as sulphur, potassium nitrate, charcoal, gunpowder, sugar, ethanol, sharp-edged weapons, unaccounted cash and incriminating documents, along with smartphones and other digital devices.According to initial investigations, the accused had planned to use the explosive raw materials for the fabrication of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), which were to be used for carrying out terror acts. Investigations have further revealed that the accused, in pursuance of the path of violent Jihad, Khilafat, and ISIS, were continuously in touch with one another via encrypted apps, said the NIA. "They were specifically aiming at college students for the purposes of recruitment and were also circulating documents relating to the recruitment of Mujahideen for the purpose of Jihad."The raids conducted on Monday were part of the NIA's efforts to destroy the ISIS anti-terrorist conspiracy against India.

The searches were carried out through close coordination and the operational assistance of Karnataka Police, Maharashtra Police, Jharkhand Police and Delhi Police.NIA had registered a case against the ISIS-inspired Ballari module on December 14. It has, since then, been working closely with the state police and central agencies to track and apprehend members of this module. The anti-terror agency has been conducting large-scale crackdowns and has busted various ISIS modules in recent months. Several terror operatives have been arrested in these raids by the NIA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
2
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
3
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global
4
Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023