Left Menu

Four people killed, three injured after two vehicles collides in Assam's Karbi Anglong

According to police, a four-wheeler (a Maruti Suzuki Gipsy) that was coming from Dimapur on the Nagaland side collided with another vehicle that was coming from the opposite direction on National Highway 39 under the Borpathar police station near Bokajan.

ANI | Updated: 18-12-2023 20:20 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 20:20 IST
Four people killed, three injured after two vehicles collides in Assam's Karbi Anglong
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least four people, including three women, were killed and four injured following a head-on collision between two vehicles in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Monday, police said. According to police, a four-wheeler (a Maruti Suzuki Gipsy) that was coming from Dimapur on the Nagaland side collided with another vehicle that was coming from the opposite direction on National Highway 39 under the Borpathar police station near Bokajan.

"Four people, including three women and the driver of the Gypsy, died in the incident and four others were injured. The injured persons were rushed to the hospital," Rustom Raj Brahma, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Bokajan, told ANI. Further investigation is on. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
2
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
3
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global
4
Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023