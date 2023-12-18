Allahabad High Court postpones hearing on Krishna Janmabhoomi case as Muslim side files plea in SC

The hearing to decide the structure of the commission in the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute case has been postponed by the Allahabad High Court on Monday. The hearing was put off at the request of the Shahi Masjid Idgah Committee who informed the Court that they had filed a Special Leave petition (SLP) against the order in the Supreme Court the apex court has fixed January 9 as the date of hearing. Therefore, the hearing has been postponed till then.

A total of 18 civil suits are pending. Justice Mayank Jain of Allahabad High Court is hearing the case. It is known that the court while giving its verdict on the maintainability petition and the petition seeking report by appointing a court commission, had said that the hearing would be held after the plaintiff's objection on the maintainability petition is obtained. Court had accepted the petition to appoint a commission and hearings were to be held to decide the framework. But the hearing could not take place as the SLP was pending in the Supreme Court.

The court has appointed former district judge advocate Markandey Rai as amicus curiae. Earlier, the Allahabad High Court gave a key decision in the ongoing Shri Krishna Janambhoomi case, after it approved the conduct of a scientific survey on the Shahi Idgah complex at Mathura.

The survey will be conducted in the same manner in which it has been done at the Gyanvapi Temple in Varanasi. The court on Thursday appointed an advocate commissioner and gave in-principle approval for surveying the Shahi Idgah complex. The survey will be conducted in the same manner in which it has been done at the Gyanvapi Temple in Varanasi.

So far, nine cases have been filed in Mathura Court in the cases of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah Masjid. Ranjana Agnihotri, a resident of Lucknow, had filed a suit demanding the ownership of 13.37 acres of land owned by Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi. In her legal suit, Agnihotri demanded the removal of the Shahi Idgah mosque built in Krishna Janmabhoomi.

The suit filed in the Mathura court sought the removal of a mosque said to have been built in 1669-70 on the orders of the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in the 13.37-acre premises of Katra Keshav Dev temple, near the birthplace of Lord Krishna. (ANI)

