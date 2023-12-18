BJP holds meeting in Dharmshala ahead of winter session of Himachal Assembly

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday held the party meeting in Himachal Pradesh's Dharmshala ahead of the commencement of the winter session. The winter session of the state assembly will begin tomorrow in Dharmshala and it will continue till December 23.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has also reached Dharmshala for the session. "I am grateful for the welcome given by Agriculture Minister Professor Chander Kumar and the local people when I reached Dharamshala for the winter session of Himachal Assembly. Thank you for your hospitality," CM Sukhu said in a post on 'X'.

Earlier, the Himachal Pradesh State Cabinet in its meeting decided to recommend Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla to convene the Winter Session of Himachal Vidhan Sabha. The cabinet decided to appoint 4500 Para-workers in Jal Shakti Vibhag, fill up 25 posts of Excise and Taxation Inspectors in the Department of State Taxes and Excise and 10 posts of Horticulture Development Officers in the Department of Horticulture.

It also accorded sanction to a one-time waiver of Motor Vehicle Tax as well as a one-time waiver of associated interest and penalties for old vehicles that will be scrapped at the Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF). This waiver will be applicable for one year, which will motivate vehicle owners to choose environmentally responsible options for scrapping their old vehicles according to the existing norms. (ANI)

