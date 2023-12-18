Left Menu

BJP holds meeting in Dharmshala ahead of winter session of Himachal Assembly

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday held the party meeting in Himachal Pradesh's Dharmshala ahead of the commencement of the winter session.

ANI | Updated: 18-12-2023 21:03 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 21:03 IST
BJP holds meeting in Dharmshala ahead of winter session of Himachal Assembly
BJP holds party meeting in Dharmshala ahead of start of winter session (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday held the party meeting in Himachal Pradesh's Dharmshala ahead of the commencement of the winter session. The winter session of the state assembly will begin tomorrow in Dharmshala and it will continue till December 23.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has also reached Dharmshala for the session. "I am grateful for the welcome given by Agriculture Minister Professor Chander Kumar and the local people when I reached Dharamshala for the winter session of Himachal Assembly. Thank you for your hospitality," CM Sukhu said in a post on 'X'.

Earlier, the Himachal Pradesh State Cabinet in its meeting decided to recommend Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla to convene the Winter Session of Himachal Vidhan Sabha. The cabinet decided to appoint 4500 Para-workers in Jal Shakti Vibhag, fill up 25 posts of Excise and Taxation Inspectors in the Department of State Taxes and Excise and 10 posts of Horticulture Development Officers in the Department of Horticulture.

It also accorded sanction to a one-time waiver of Motor Vehicle Tax as well as a one-time waiver of associated interest and penalties for old vehicles that will be scrapped at the Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF). This waiver will be applicable for one year, which will motivate vehicle owners to choose environmentally responsible options for scrapping their old vehicles according to the existing norms. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
2
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
3
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global
4
Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023