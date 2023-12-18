Venezuela's PDVSA, Spain's Repsol sign agreement to amend joint venture terms

Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA and one of its joint venture partners, Spain's Repsol, have signed an agreement amending the original terms of a partnership to operate the oil project Petroquiriquire in the country's Eastern region.

The agreement was signed in Caracas by Venezuela's oil minister Pedro Tellechea and executives from Repsol.

