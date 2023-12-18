Left Menu

Venezuela's PDVSA, Spain's Repsol sign agreement to amend joint venture terms

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 18-12-2023 21:47 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 21:16 IST
Venezuela's PDVSA, Spain's Repsol sign agreement to amend joint venture terms
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Venezuela Rb

Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA and one of its joint venture partners, Spain's Repsol, have signed an agreement amending the original terms of a partnership to operate the oil project Petroquiriquire in the country's Eastern region.

The agreement was signed in Caracas by Venezuela's oil minister Pedro Tellechea and executives from Repsol.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
2
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
3
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global
4
Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023